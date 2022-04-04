Butler County water, sewer rates increasing in June

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the first time in more than a decade, Butler County water and sewer rates will increase in June and again in 2023, according to the Board of Commissioners.

The Butler County Board of Commissioners approved the rate increases on Monday.

Water and sewer rates will increase twice over the next two years with the first jump to begin in the June 2022 billing cycle, the Board of Commissioners announced.

The water rate will first jump 3% and add $0.81/month for residents who use 5,000 gallons/month on average, the Board of Commissioners explained.

Sewer rates are also going up by 3%, starting with the June billing cycle. The sewer rate increase will cost the average resident an additional $0.63/month, according to the county Board of Commissioners.

The second of the two rate hikes will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

Water rates will go up another 2%, while sewer rates will jump by 3%, officials said Monday.

The Board of Commissioners explained this will be the first time in more than a decade that residents’ water and sewer rates increase, despite “substantial” inflation over the years. In 2009, water rates decreased by 5% and sewer rates dropped by 17%, the Board of Commissioners said.

“Costs for materials, supplies and other sources of goods to operate water and sanitary sewer systems for nearly 90,000 customers have experienced substantial inflationary increases over the last decade while the county has held its rates constant,” said Martha Shelby, Director of Water and Sewer. “The slight increase will allow the county to continue to provide excellent water.”

The Board of Commissioners said a regional study showed Butler County is the fifth least expensive municipal system when comparing water and sewer rates.

