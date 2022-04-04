Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison in Warren County, Coroner Russell Uptegrove said.

Darez Duff died Sunday at Atrium Medical Center, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Duff was an inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township, the coroner confirmed.

“He apparently had been ill and they took him to Atrium,” Uptegrove said, adding that there is no reason to think there is any foul play involved.

The coroner said he had no further details until Duff’s autopsy is performed.

Warren County’s autopsies are handled at the Hamilton County morgue because Warren County doesn’t have one.

Darez Duff died Sunday at Atrium Medical Center, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.



Duff was an inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township, the coroner confirmed. pic.twitter.com/c9ag6uMZJe — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) April 4, 2022

Duff entered the prison on June 17, 2021, following his voluntary manslaughter conviction in Frantklin County for June, 29, 2019 shooting death of his cousin, John Habern III, 29, state and county court records show.

A Franklin County grand jury originally indicted Duff on two counts of murder. Duff was 17 at the time of the shooting and bound over from juvenile court to stand trial in adult court.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder charges but then pleaded guilty to the lower manslaughter charge on May 26, 2021.

Duff was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for more than a year already served, prison records show.

He was scheduled to be released from prison or eligible for parole on April 25, 2031.

FOX19 NOW is seeking more information from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and will update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.