Early voting for Primary Elections to start Tuesday in Hamilton County

Ohio early in-person voting begins Tuesday
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Early voting for the May 3 Primary Elections will start Tuesday in Hamilton County, according to the county’s Board of Elections.

The races include U.S. Congress, Senator, Governor, State Attorney General, State Auditor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, judicial candidates, local candidates and issues.

“Ongoing litigation surrounding Ohio’s decennial redistricting process has delayed the primary election for state legislative races,” officials stated in a press release.

Officials say that the Ohio General Assembly will have to schedule another primary this year, but the May 3 primary will continue.

Here is a list of the candidates in Hamilton County.

Voters can vote:

  • By mail
  • Early in-person at the Board of Elections on 4700 Smith Road.
  • In-person voting on Election Day at the nearing polling station

Voters who are sending their ballots by mail can download the application online.

The hours for early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will run until May 2.

Election Day voting will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

