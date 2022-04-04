Lebanon officer resigns after not issuing traffic citations for years: Police say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A now-former Lebanon police officer accused of failing to submit at least 28 traffic citations could face criminal charges.

An administrative investigation began when the Lebanon Municipal Court identified three driving under suspension traffic citations as missing, Lebanon Police Chief Jeffrey Mitchell said.

“An audit of all traffic citations, dated 07/01/21 to 03/01/22, identified an additional twenty-five (25) missing traffic citations for a total of twenty-eight (28) total citations missing from LMC records,” according to the department.

The internal investigation by the Lebanon Police Department found that the officer was not issuing citations during traffic stops over the last four years, according to the department.

The officer would at a later time complete a traffic citation form and then submit it for “internal accountability,” according to police. The Lebanon Police Department said no drivers were issued citations after the fact.

Chief Mitchell said drivers stopped by the office received either a written or verbal warning.

“The actions of the former employee were his alone and no citizen was issued a citation from these fraudulent citations,” the department explained.

As the administrative investigation went on, the officer resigned from the department on March 8, Chief Mitchell said. Since charges have not been filed, the officer is not being named in this story.

The department requested the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation to see if charges were warranted. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the findings.

Chief Mitchell said the police department has reviewed its policies and made necessary changes.

