Monday Powerball jackpot now at $231 million after no winners in Saturday’s drawing

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - There wasn’t a winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, causing the jackpot to rise to an estimated $231 million, with a cash option of $147.5 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were 6, 28, 47, 58, 59, and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2X.

None of the tickets matched all six numbers or matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

Tickets can be bought in Ohio and Kentucky at participating locations until 10 p.m. Monday’s drawing will start at 10:59 p.m

How to play the Powerball lottery

Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize

5 white balls = $1 million

4 white balls = 1 red Powerball = $50,000

4 white balls = $100

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100

3 white balls = $7

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4

1 red Powerball = $4

There’s a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

In Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, you can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

