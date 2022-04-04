Multiple children involved in Covington quadruple shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three underage victims and a 41-year-old man were shot in Covington Monday night, according to Covington police.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles.

It happened shortly around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street.

Officers found victims at the scene ranging from 7 to 14 years old in addition to the adult victim.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, police say. Their statuses are unknown.

No word on a suspect at this time.

FOX19 is at the scene. We are also on our way to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.