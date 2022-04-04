Contests
Multiple children involved in Covington quadruple shooting

Police say a large fight involving numerous juveniles led to the shooting.
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three underage victims and a 41-year-old man were shot in Covington Monday night, according to Covington police.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles.

It happened shortly around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street.

Officers found victims at the scene ranging from 7 to 14 years old in addition to the adult victim.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, police say. Their statuses are unknown.

No word on a suspect at this time.

FOX19 is at the scene. We are also on our way to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

