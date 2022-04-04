Contests
New surveillance cameras headed to Pendleton neighborhood

Supporters hope they will act as a deterrence to crime.
By Mike Schell
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Pendleton neighborhood near Over-the-Rhine will likely be getting new security cameras after Cincinnati City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee approved funds on Monday.

The $6,600 investment will install police surveillance cameras near homes and businesses in the dense enclave just north of Hard Rock Casino.

The cameras are have 360-degree fields of view and can zoom in. They are also hooked up to the city’s ShotSpotter system.

“It’s phenomenal partnering,” said Tabatha Anderson, president of the Historic Pendleton Business Association and former president of the Pendleton Neighborhood Council.

The Pendleton neighborhood in Cincinnati
The Pendleton neighborhood in Cincinnati(WXIX)

All council members sit on the Budget and Finance Committee, making a vote Wednesday during the full council meeting more of a rubber stamp.

“The community said, look this is our priority, we want to see more cameras as we work to reduce crime and violence in Pendleton and make Pendleton as safe as humanly possible,” Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman said Monday. “Obviously we’re supportive of that.”

Anderson says the cameras will add value to the properties and businesses in her neighborhood but only if they work to keep the crime rate down.

“Do these cameras act as any kind of deterrent for crime? I think when you start putting up the signs that say they’re up, I honestly believe that they do,” she said. “No one wants to be on candid camera while they’re breaking into cars. They don’t want to see themselves on a police Facebook post of on the evening news.”

