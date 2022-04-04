Owners of business that burned down reopening, expanding in new location

MILAN/OSGOOD, Ind. (WXIX) - Nearly two years after a fire destroyed their business, the owners of a local restaurant and bar are rebuilding and expanding in a new location.

Heartbreak hit Milan, Ind., on Thanksgiving Eve in 2020 when the Hog Rock Cafe, a staple in the community, went up in flames.

The owners of the restaurant, Chrissy and Jeff Lanham, said they found out old wiring was to blame for the blaze.

To this day, they remain thankful for the outpouring of support that has continued to carry them forward.

“It was devastating, but yeah, it was a great feeling knowing we did have all of the community support,” said Chrissy. “They rallied together shortly after it happened.”

The couple is now getting ready to re-open in a new location in Osgood, Ind. The building they have purchased was originally constructed as a school in the 1920s.

Jeff said, “They made about 18,000 square feet of it an event center with overflow rooms, bridal rooms, groom room, and then the main event room.”

Hog Rock Event Center (Provided by the Lanhams)

The property is now named The Hog Rock Event Center. On weekends that they are not booked up with events, the Lanhams plan to bring in live music and other forms of entertainment.

They said they are currently waiting on liquor and food permits to be finalized, but they have already hosted a local school’s prom there.

“We’re excited to finally be able to get back to work and be able to offer our services back to their community,” Chrissy said.

The Lanhams said they are not going to only function as an event venue. They are planning to renovate an unfinished part of the building into a restaurant and bar, which will serve as the new spot for the Hog Rock Cafe.

“As it gets going, I’ll do, myself, the construction, the build, the restaurant and the bar side, all of that myself, and just kind of let it grow, baby steps, kind of let the event center pay for everything to happen,” Jeff said.

As of now, the timeline is not set in stone, but they hope to have everything up and running in about a year.

Jeff, a huge Bengals fan, made headlines in 2019 when he slept in a tent on the roof of the Hog Rock Cafe for 57 nights until the team snapped a long losing streak and finally won a game.

Jeff said he will not need to do that at their new location because he believes the Bengals will continue winning.

