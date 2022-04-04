Contests
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member

By Molly Wasche
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
BAYFIELD CO., WI-- A child has died after a family member accidentally ran her over Saturday afternoon.

The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department and Washburn Police Officers responded to a residence where they said a 2-year-old girl had apparent head trauma.

After further investigation police said a family member was moving their car in the parking area of the residence and did not see the child riding a small bicycle nearby and struck the child.

Officers performed lifesaving measures on scene until Washburn EMS arrived.

The young girl was then taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The report said that while the incident is under investigation, it appears this was an accident.

Names will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

A donation page has been set up for the family by family to help with financial costs.

If you would like to help, you can go to the Facebook page or the Force Recon Foundation page to donate.

