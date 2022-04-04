Hyde Park Kroger worker arrested following shooting outside store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot on March 25.

Officers say, Kevion Howze, 23, is one of two people accused of being involved in the shooting. Howze, a Kroger employee, was working when he and the victim began arguing inside the store according to court documents.

Howze eventually followed the victim out of the store and got a gun from his vehicle, the documents claim.

The 23-year-old chased the victim through the parking lot, firing at least four shots, one of which hit the victim in the back, the documents read.

Kevion Howze was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that took place in the Hyde Park Kroger parking lot. (Hamilton County Justice Center)

Court records say Howze left the parking lot in his vehicle and was later identified by Kroger management and witnesses as the suspect.

Howze is facing one count of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm on prohibited premises, officers said.

