Tunes & Blooms free concert series happening every Thursday in April

Tunes & Blooms at the Cincinnati Zoo
Tunes & Blooms at the Cincinnati Zoo(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Tunes & Blooms free concert series is happening every Thursday night in April.

“The cold weather slowed down the blooming process a bit, but the tulips are starting to open all around the Zoo,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “Music doesn’t start until 6 p.m., so arrive a little early to tour the garden and see Zoo Blooms.  Free entry starts at 5 p.m.”

The concerts will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Concert lineup:

  • April 7 - Highly Likely | Loopman Dan
  • April 14 - Whiskey Bent Valley Boys | Plan
  • April 21 - The Cliftones | Emily Parker Trio
  • April 28 - Restless Leg String Band | Matt Cowherd

“April is the best time to see our garden at its best, especially when more than 100,000 tulips are in bloom,” said Maynard. “Add live music, food, and beverages to that and you’ve got a perfect evening, if the weather cooperates.”

Healthcare Worker Appreciation Days also start this Thursday and run through Sunday, April 10. Healthcare and public health professionals will receive FREE admission and can purchase half-price tickets for friends and family.  ID must be presented at the Zoo, so all sales for this promotion must be in person.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m.

