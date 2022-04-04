Contests
Three people rushed to hospital after Kenton County crash

Helicopters respond to Kenton County crash
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Three people are in the hospital following a crash on Decoursey Pike in Visalia, according to Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones.

The crash was first reported around 3 p.m. on Decoursey Pike near the intersection with Visalia Road, Kenton County Dispatch confirmed earlier.

Chief Jones said it appears the vehicle was driven off the road and into the ditch.

Two of the three were taken to UC Medical Center in a medical helicopter, the chief said. Everyone was conscious when being taken to the hospital, Chief Jones said.

The area on Decoursey Pike where the crash happened remains closed.

