Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt, 20 displaced in Kennedy Heights fire

One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a Kennedy Heights apartment building fire, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a Kennedy Heights apartment building fire, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out in the three-story building on Woodford Road between Kennedy Avenue and Red Bank Road sometime before 11 p.m. Monday night, District 4 Fire Chief Nicholas Caliguri said early Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Two fire investigators responded to the scene.

The district fire chief declined to say if they suspect the fire’s cause is suspicious, accidental, or the result of electrical or another issue in the building.

He set damage at $149,897 and said more details would be released Tuesday afternoon.

In all, 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, Caliguri said.

They scrambled to the building after the city’s 911 center received reports of fire coming from the first-floor window.

Crews arrived to find a working fire and, due to the size of the building and concerns about life safety, CFD issued a second alarm to bring more equipment and firefighters.

“Unfortunately there was 1 civilian fatality along with 1 civilian injury. The CFD Fire Investigative Unit as well as CPD Crime Scene Unit are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire,” the district fire chief wrote in the news release.

The identity of the resident who died as a result of the fire was not released.

The resident who was hurt suffered a minor injury and is expected to be OK, according to the district chief.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison...
Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County
Shannon McIntosh
Driver on drugs crashed into pole w/4 kids in SUV, police say
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Hyde Park Kroger worker arrested following shooting outside store
The crash on Decoursey Pike in Visalia was first reported around 3 p.m.
Three people rushed to hospital after Kenton County crash

Latest News

George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son returns to court
Joseph Francis Witkowicz arrested in connection with shooting death in Elsmere
Man sentenced in deadly Elsmere road-rage shooting where he pleaded self-defense
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
They call themselves Dads Against Predators-- protecting kids and taking the law into their own...
Dads pose as children online to shame suspected sex predators in Cleveland