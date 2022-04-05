1 dead, 1 hurt, 20 displaced in Kennedy Heights fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a Kennedy Heights apartment building fire, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out in the three-story building on Woodford Road between Kennedy Avenue and Red Bank Road sometime before 11 p.m. Monday night, District 4 Fire Chief Nicholas Caliguri said early Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Two fire investigators responded to the scene.

The district fire chief declined to say if they suspect the fire’s cause is suspicious, accidental, or the result of electrical or another issue in the building.

He set damage at $149,897 and said more details would be released Tuesday afternoon.

In all, 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, Caliguri said.

They scrambled to the building after the city’s 911 center received reports of fire coming from the first-floor window.

Crews arrived to find a working fire and, due to the size of the building and concerns about life safety, CFD issued a second alarm to bring more equipment and firefighters.

“Unfortunately there was 1 civilian fatality along with 1 civilian injury. The CFD Fire Investigative Unit as well as CPD Crime Scene Unit are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire,” the district fire chief wrote in the news release.

The identity of the resident who died as a result of the fire was not released.

The resident who was hurt suffered a minor injury and is expected to be OK, according to the district chief.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, he said.

