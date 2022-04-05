Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother

Contests
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her stepbrother.

The incident took place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in the city of North Royalton.

Police say Tessa Kozelka left with her “boyfriend” Micey Stiver on Monday, April 4, at 2 a.m.

Tessa is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it. She has a 50-cent piece size birthmark on her right leg.

Police say Micey Stiver, also her stepbrother, is a 23-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

They are reportedly driving in a gray 2012 Ford Focus with Ohio registration N697141.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

