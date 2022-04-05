Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park next Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will catch, the team announced.

Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase will present the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Award to Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India.

Chase won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award last year.

The Bengals will be represented in the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade as well with a tribute float including former Bengals players, according to the parade association.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Zac Taylor will be at GABP for #RedsOpeningDay❗️ pic.twitter.com/b1sD3CTtiy — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 5, 2022

Reds legend Barry Larkin will serve as parade grand marshal.

Organizers said they are excited to see the parade return after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s about Cincinnati and our roots, and what this day means to us,” said Parade Chairman Neil Luken. “If you’re not from Cincinnati, it’s hard to appreciate it, but once you’ve been here for a few years, you’ll understand what Opening Day is all about.”

The Reds open at home on April 12, but their first game is against the Atlanta Braves on April 7. That game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Reds Owner Bob Castellini previously said the Reds have tickets available still for Opening Day, something he said he doesn’t ever remember saying at this time of year.

