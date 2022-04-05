Butler County auditor unopposed in primary, opponent drops out

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary again after challenger Bruce Jones abruptly dropped out just before early voting began Tuesday morning.

“I am withdrawing because it would take a very negative campaign to educate voters about the criminal indictments that Roger Reynolds is facing. Many voters simply have no idea whatsoever.

“That type of campaign can cause our party to be collateral damage. I am not willing to wage such a scorched-earth campaign. That’s not me,” said Jones, who currently serves as West Chester’s fiscal officer.

“Also, I’m hearing people applying ‘innocent until proven guilty’ at the expense of the traditional value that politicians should be held to a higher standard.

“Sadly, they’re lowering the bar. I do not believe our party nor voters want to see a highly negative campaign. If Roger’s position becomes open - and most people believe he’ll delay his trial until after the November election - perhaps I will then have the opportunity to address the Republican Party and seek their support based not on Roger Reynold’s negatives, but on what I offer to the voters and residents of Butler County.”

Jones insisted he was not asked to drop out: “Absolutely not.”

West Chester Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones withdrew Monday from the May 3 primary against incumbent Auditor Roger Reynolds. (Provided by Bruce Jones)

Reached for comment, Reynolds said Tuesday: “I have served Butler County for the past 14 years with dignity and professionalism. I’ve cut costs, advanced conservative policies and fought for taxpayers at every opportunity. I respectfully ask everyone to reserve judgment and allow for due process so I may prove my innocence.”

While Reynolds no longer has any GOP challengers, he could face a write-in Democratic challenger in the main election this fall, Dave Spurrier;

Spurrier needs at least 50 write-in votes in the primary to qualify for the fall ballot, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

Reynolds, Butler County’s chief financial officer since 2008 was indicted earlier this year on five charges including bribery for allegedly using his elected position for personal gain.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on all charges.

He continues to serve as the county auditor and collect his $108,362 annual salary.

A jury trial is set for this August.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Todd Hall, chairman of the Butler County Republican Party, have all called for Reynolds to resign. Sheriff Jones is no relation to Bruce Jones.

“The party certainly respects Bruce’s decision, to not participate in what would surely be a spectacle of a primary. This is a very unfortunate situation, with investigations, indictments, and accusations everywhere. The truth will surely find its way out, but we all hope it is sooner rather than later,” Hall said Tuesday.

“With our Auditor under heavy suspicion with five serious indictments against him, and his accusations against local and state law enforcement citing conspiracy theories, I assume it creates a very uncomfortable and uncertain environment around the Auditor’s office. Everyone is innocent until the jury decides their fate, but officeholders take an oath to without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion. The confidence of the Auditor’s office is in serious question. Roger should consider a return to the private sector until this matter is decided.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Reynolds late last summer after FOX19 NOW reported he was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation joined the investigation by mid-September, and Yost appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the probe.

Reynolds has denied all wrongdoing and maintains the criminal case against him is the state’s punishment because he is challenging a mandated property value increase.

His lawyer also has said Reynolds was charged “after a very public and politically-motivated investigation” and called

Recently, a special commission of retired judges appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court determined Reynolds should not be suspended from office amid his criminal case, as Yost had requested.

“The Special Commission finds that Mr. Reynolds’ actions, as set forth in the charges, are not sufficiently related to the performance and duties of his office so as to warrant suspension,” the panel’s decision reads.

“There is an insufficient nexus between the alleged acts in the Attorney General’s request for suspension and the functionality of the Butler County Auditor’s office. The Special Commission determines that Mr. Reynolds’ continued administration of and conduct in his public office, as covered by the charges pending against him, does not adversely affect the functioning of his office and the rights and interests of the public. Accordingly, Mr. Reynolds shall not be suspended from public office.”

Reynolds’ lawyer said in response: “We are pleased that the State’s attempt to use false and legally insufficient criminal allegations to remove Auditor Reynolds from his duly-elected position has failed. Not only are the charges against Mr. Reynolds false, but as the Special Commission recognized, the allegations do not involve the Auditor’s office or Mr. Reynolds’ work as the Auditor.

“Auditor Reynolds is focused on his commitment to providing quality services and his continued fight to keep spending and taxes low for the taxpayers of Butler County. We again ask that the community not rush to judgment in this matter, and we look forward to proving Mr. Reynolds’ innocence at the upcoming trial.”

Steve Irwin, a spokesman for BCI and the AG’s office, has said they believe the special commission made the wrong decision but they “respect it. When the full case is presented to the jury, the defendant’s misconduct in office will be obvious.”

Last week, his lawyer filed a motion asking a visiting judge who is overseeing the criminal case in Butler County Common Pleas Court to throw it all out.

However, Reynolds and others were sued in civil court last fall by an 88-year-old Hamilton-Mason Road landowner named Gerald Parks.

The criminal case has many similarities to the lawsuit and a different visiting judge has denied Reynolds’ request to stay proceedings in the civil case.

That decision means Reynolds will now be required to either testify under oath or plead the Fifth Amendment in the civil case as he prepares for his upcoming Aug. 15 criminal trial.

The civil lawsuit isn’t scheduled to go before a jury until June 2023.

Parks alleges in his suit Reynolds used his elected position to block the development of Parks’ property and to hike up his property taxes after Parks declined Reynolds’ 2015 offer to buy his land below market value.

Reynolds also is accused of soliciting a $200,000 consulting fee from two developers in exchange for his political influence to guide a Hamilton-Mason Road development proposal that would benefit his family through the approval process.

Reynolds has rebutted the allegation in Parks’ lawsuit, telling FOX19 NOW a brief statement after it was filed last fall “It appears Mr. Parks wants to add us to a long list of frivolous lawsuits he has filed over the years that includes suit against his own family. He’s making allegations that are absurd.”

