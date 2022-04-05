Cincinnati police announce new measures to avoid warm-weather spike in violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and Mayor Aftab Pureval unveiled a plan at a press conference Tuesday to crack down on gun violence in the city.

So far in 2022, Cincinnati police have been called out to 20 homicides, like the one that targeted Marquell Wilcox outside a Shell gas station on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills last month.

Covington resident Jared Zach summarized the mood talking Monday night about a shooting near his home that sent multiple children to the hospital, one with critical injuries.

“It makes me sick to my stomach because I see all these kids, and they are in this environment, and you know, this is not a good situation that we are in right now,” Zach said. “Especially when we are getting out of COVID and everything, and all the tensions are boiling, and you are living in this environment where drug and crime is so high, and it just worries me a lot. It scares me, because I’m going to have to raise my son in this type of situation, and there is no foreseeable end to it.”

Back on the Ohio side of the river, Cincinnati police are working to prevent a spike of violent crime anticipated with the weather warming up and more people spending their time outdoors.

“Our officers are out in our neighborhoods every single day stepping up to protect residents from gun violence,” Pureval said. “However, they will be the first to tell us police cannot prevent alone.”

CPD is concentrating efforts on manpower, technology and community engagement, arguing the combination of their ongoing efforts are a first step to controlling crime across the city.

The new coordinated Summer Public Safety Plan will concentrate on data analysis, focusing on hot-spot policing areas, community and youth engagement.

The department will get $250,000 in additional funding that will be distributed across the districts to cover overtime pay for officers.

“This will include directive patrols, so an increase in uniform presence,” CPD interim Chief Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge. “There will also be an increase in nonuniform presence so just because you don’t see an officer doesn’t mean there’s not one there.”

It’s not just officers on the streets keeping a lookout for crime. The interim chief says they will also continue to collaborate with federal agencies, adding a specific role -- the crime gun intelligence center community coordinator -- to engage with the public informing them how the center works and the ability to track guns from the manufacturer to their possible presentation in court during a criminal case.

Theetge adds they’re putting an additional focus on community-oriented policing with a neighborhood liaison officer, the God Squad and other partnering organizations to encourage people in communities to come forward when they see crimes in an effort to break the cycle.

“The solution to reduce violence is not just a police problem that we can arrest our way out of,” she said. “It is going to take police-community partnerships. If you see something, say something. Get involved in your community, and if you know youth who is experiencing trauma, call us. We have resources to help.”

