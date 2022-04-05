Early voting begins in Ohio for some races

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Early voting for the May 3 primary began at 8 a.m Tuesday in Ohio despite all the fighting and confusion over redistricting maps.

As a result of the ongoing dispute, three sets of races will not be on the ballot: Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee.

A second primary date will be set for these races sometime later this year before the Nov. 8 general election.

The races you can vote on now include U.S. Congress, Senator, Governor, State Attorney General, State Auditor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, judicial candidates, local candidates and issues.

Here is a list of the candidates in Hamilton County.

Find your local candidates at your local county board of election’s website or the Secretary of State’s.

You also can vote by mail via absentee ballot. Details on how to do that and the deadline are listed on the Secretary of State’s website.

Ohio voters have nearly 200 hours of early voting this primary season, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio is one of 22 states that allow voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allow early voting on a Sunday.

Monday was the deadline for eligible Ohioans to register to vote or update their registration.

You can find the entire early voting schedule on VoteOhio.gov.

IMPORTANT DATES

APRIL

April 30: Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot (Noon)

Early in-person voting hours:

April 5-8: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

April 11-15: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

April 18-22: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

April 25-29: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

April 30: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

MAY

May 2: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date

May 3: Primary Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

May 3: Absentee Ballots May Be Returned by Mail or Personally Delivered to Your County Board of Elections. If Not Returned by Mail, Absentee Ballots Must Be Received by Your Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m.

May 13: Last day for boards to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before May 2.

Early in-person voting hours:

May 1: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

May 2: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

