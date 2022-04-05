Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class

By Amanda Alvarado, Joyce Lupiani and Jamie Kennedy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College is no longer in the classrom after she called the police because two students arrived late to class, WGCL reported.

Bria Blake, a student at the college, posted about the incident on TikTok. The post has been liked more than 165,000 times.

“They’re both extremely traumatized to say the least. This is not something we’re going to let them sweep under the rug,” Blake said.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates were only two minutes late for class when the professor asked them to leave.

Blake says one of the students said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed campus police officers, according to Blake.

“Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America,” Blake said.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students were invited to meet with the school provost and police chief.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury

Latest News

Roebling Bridge preparing to reopen after maintenance project
Roebling Suspension Bridge set to reopen Friday
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Amir Locke’s mom vows to fight on despite no charges in case
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Man who testified at his Capitol riot trial awaits verdict
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US hits Russia with ‘war crimes’ sanctions, Europe following
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms