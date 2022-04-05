Gunshot fired in Covington travels through toddler’s car seat, grandfather says
The incident happened just blocks away from Monday’s shooting.
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police had a large presence at a scene where gunshots were fired Tuesday night.
It’s unclear whether anyone was hit. Around a dozen police cruisers were there as of 7:45 p.m., but the scene cleared shortly afterward.
Neighbors heard multiple gunshots around 7 p.m.
One neighbor, Brian Richmond says a bullet went through his grandson’s car seat in a car parked on the street. (See tweets from FOX19′s Payton Marshall below.)
The incident happened at East 20th Street and Garrard Avenue, just a few blocks from Monday night’s shooting on West 17th Street. (See map below.)
That shooting wounded several children, including a 14-year-old who is in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.
