Gunshot fired in Covington travels through toddler’s car seat, grandfather says

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police had a large presence at a scene where gunshots were fired Tuesday night.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hit. Around a dozen police cruisers were there as of 7:45 p.m., but the scene cleared shortly afterward.

Neighbors heard multiple gunshots around 7 p.m.

One neighbor, Brian Richmond says a bullet went through his grandson’s car seat in a car parked on the street. (See tweets from FOX19′s Payton Marshall below.)

The incident happened at East 20th Street and Garrard Avenue, just a few blocks from Monday night’s shooting on West 17th Street. (See map below.)

That shooting wounded several children, including a 14-year-old who is in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.

>> Teen considered armed & dangerous as suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting

Here is a photo of the bullet that went through a car parked on the street. The neighbor says it went though his grandson’s car seat. The second photo shows the inside of the car @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vQeK2fQFG9 — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) April 5, 2022

Brian Richmond Shows me how The bullet went through the back of the car inside the trunk and to the back seat where his grandson’s car seat is sitting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Glyzc71Okr — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) April 5, 2022

Here is a photo of the bullet next to the car seat. Many neighbors are outside in groups trying to piece together what happened.



I’ll have more details for you tonight at 10 on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8JxEwoJild — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) April 6, 2022

