Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Juvenile kills Ky. man who was assaulting woman, sheriff’s office says

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a shooting Monday night at a home on Poplar Estates Road in Somerset.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Travis Popplewell, of Stanford, Ky., was assaulting his girlfriend and a juvenile in the home when another juvenile shot Popplewell with a handgun.

Popplewell was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made in the case, but they are still investigating.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison...
Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Hyde Park Kroger worker arrested following shooting outside store
Ebert's Meats in Newport
125-year-old Newport meat market forced to close
Shannon McIntosh
Driver on drugs crashed into pole w/4 kids in SUV, police say

Latest News

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Cincinnati police say a 28-year-old man was shot in Avondale Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to...
Cincinnati police announce new measures to avoid warm-weather spike in violence
Monroe police reveal new details in deadly officer-involved shooting
Butler County prosecutor refutes claims of bias in deadly officer-involved shooting
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain Wildfire 100% contained, number of structures lowered due to duplicate counts