Man sentenced in deadly Elsmere road-rage shooting where he pleaded self-defense

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in a 2020 deadly road-rage shooting was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

It happened on July 16, 2020 on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, after which Joseph Witkowicz shot Nichole Daugherty multiple times, leaving her dead.

Said witness Alberto Jimenez, “I open the door. This man got a gun and shot three or four times to hit her on the floor and turned around to look at me with the gun. I scared, closed my door and go inside.”

By that time, Witkowicz had already shot Daugherty multiple times, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Witkowicz claimed in court that Daugherty was the aggressor. The jury agreed, which is why they convicted him of manslaughter rather than murder.

“They believed his story that he thought he was acting in defense of his wife and child,” Sanders said.

Sanders explains Witkowicz did get out of his car, which is one reason hi claim of self-defense didn’t keep him from going to jail.

“Introducing a gun into the situation was definitely unnecessary, shooting her while she was already on the ground,” Sanders said. “She was probably already dead, but nevertheless, taking away whatever chance she had of surviving was, again, just outrageous and unnecessary.”

Sanders continued: “Neither of them should have gotten out of their car. This never should have happened. I’m certainly not blaming the victim. She never should have been shot. Didn’t do anything to deserve to get shot.”

Toxicology reports show Daugherty had drugs in her system when Witkowicz killed her.

Witkowicz only has to serve two years before being eligible for parole since he’s been in jail since he killed Daugherty in July 2020. His first chance for release will be in July 2022.

