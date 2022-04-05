Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old Kennedy Heights woman is dead and one of her neighbors is accused of purposely setting a fire at her apartment building, injuring another resident and displacing 20 people.

Stephen Lawson, 62, is under arrest on two counts of aggravated arson and one count of murder in connection with the death of Regena Mazion.

Cincinnati police and fire officials say he admitted to setting a fire in the 3600 block of Woodford Road between Kennedy Avenue and Red Bank Road sometime before 11 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters found Mazion inside the building and transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

Gail Phoenix described Mazion as a loving person.

“She was one of the most friendliest people you’ll meet,” Phoenix said. “She always wanted to kiss you on the face. I’m going to miss her. I really really am.”

Derek Simpson, Mazion’s brother, wants to know why someone would do this to his sister.

“I’m not sure of the circumstances around it, but I just know that she isn’t any type of person who would be in the middle of someone else’s conflict,” Simpson said. “She’s going to be dearly missed.”

Lawson gave an “admission to starting a fire which resulted in the death of Regina Mazion,” homicide detectives wrote in his criminal complaint.

Lawson is held at the Hamilton County jail without bond.

CPD tells us this is now a homicide/arson investigation. An arrest has been made.@FOX19 https://t.co/CCBcHen4Gu pic.twitter.com/2gGIuN823s — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) April 5, 2022

The fire caused $149,897 in damage to the building at 3648 Woodford Road, according to District Fire Chief, Nicholas Caligur.

The suspect lives in the apartment building next door, at 3646 Woodford Road, court records show.

In all, 60 firefighters responded to the blaze.

They scrambled to the building after the city’s 911 center received reports of fire coming from the first-floor window.

Crews arrived to find a working fire and, due to the size of the building and concerns about life safety, CFD issued a second alarm to bring more equipment and firefighters.

The resident who was hurt suffered a minor injury and is expected to be OK, according to the district chief.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.