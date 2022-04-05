Occasional Showers

Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for more widespread rain between noon and 5pm Tuesday, pushing east and south through evening.

Wednesday afternoon will be wet and stormy, with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday we stay dry for the most part, and Friday we have a small chance for rain but it will not be completely dry. Highs will drop from the mid 50s Thursday to the upper 40s Friday.

The weekend will begin with a chance for a stray shower Saturday and chilly weather. The high will only be in the mid 40s. There is also a chance for a wet snowflake Saturday morning. Sunday will be much better with a high near 60. Monday will be warm and dry with a high near 70.

But what about opening day on Tuesday? As of now it looks mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s.

