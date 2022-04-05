1 teen in critical condition following NKY quadruple shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - In the aftermath of Monday’s quadruple shooting in Covington, a 14-year-old victim is in critical condition, Chief of Police Robert Nader explained Tuesday.

Three juveniles, whose ages range from 7 to 14, and a 41-year-old man were shot near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, according to Covington police.

The gunshots rang out around 6:45 p.m. following a large fight involving juveniles, the chief said. A juvenile injured in the fight was taken to the hospital sometime later, Chief Nadder added.

He said it is unclear how the 41-year-old became involved in the shooting.

Aside from the 14-year-old victim, Chief Nader said the others appear to be ok.

As of Tuesday, Covington police continue to look for the shooting suspect. The chief said it is possible there might have been two shooters.

Detectives are looking through social media videos of the fight to find the suspect(s), according to Chief Nader.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to please contact them.

