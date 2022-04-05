Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 teen in critical condition following NKY quadruple shooting

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - In the aftermath of Monday’s quadruple shooting in Covington, a 14-year-old victim is in critical condition, Chief of Police Robert Nader explained Tuesday.

Three juveniles, whose ages range from 7 to 14, and a 41-year-old man were shot near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, according to Covington police.

>> Multiple children shot in Covington; Suspect at-large <<

The gunshots rang out around 6:45 p.m. following a large fight involving juveniles, the chief said. A juvenile injured in the fight was taken to the hospital sometime later, Chief Nadder added.

He said it is unclear how the 41-year-old became involved in the shooting.

Aside from the 14-year-old victim, Chief Nader said the others appear to be ok.

As of Tuesday, Covington police continue to look for the shooting suspect. The chief said it is possible there might have been two shooters.

Detectives are looking through social media videos of the fight to find the suspect(s), according to Chief Nader.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to please contact them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison...
Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County
Shannon McIntosh
Driver on drugs crashed into pole w/4 kids in SUV, police say
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Hyde Park Kroger worker arrested following shooting outside store
Ebert's Meats in Newport
125-year-old Newport meat market forced to close

Latest News

Fairfield Township Police said one suspect asked the 84-year-old for help while a second...
Thieves ask 84-year-old woman for help in ploy to steal wallet
Early voting for the May 3 primary is now underway in Ohio despite all the fighting and...
Early voting begins in Ohio for some races
An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison...
Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son returns to court