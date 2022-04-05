Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will return late tonight. The chance for rain will begin as early as 7-8am south of Cincinnati. Temperatures tomorrow will begin in the mid 40s. Rain moves north through the rest of the day moving into downtown Cincinnati around 9am. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. Wednesday will be wet and stormy too with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday we have a small chance for rain but it will not be completely dry. Highs will drop from the mid 50s Thursday to the upper 40s Friday.

The weekend will begin with a chance for a stray shower Saturday and chilly weather. The high will only be in the mid 40s. There is also a chance for a wet snowflake Saturday morning. Sunday will be much better with a high near 60. Monday will be warm and dry with a high near 70. But what about opening day on Tuesday? As of now it looks mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.