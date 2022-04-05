Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen considered armed & dangerous as suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old are facing charges following Monday’s shooting that sent three teenagers to the hospital.

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges in connection with the shooting, Covington police announced Tuesday. Estes remains at large and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call Detective Brian Powers at 859-292-2375 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information about the investigation.

Taquan Estes
Taquan Estes(Covington Police Department)

The charges stem from the shooting that injured three juveniles as well as 41-year-old Thomas Brown, who is now facing charges, police explained.

Brown remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is facing the same charges as Estes, according to Covington police.

Brown is expected to be ok. He will be arrested upon his discharge.

Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown(Covington Police Department)

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday after a large fight near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street.

The three juveniles injured in the shooting were two boys, ages 7 and 11, and a 14-year-old girl, according to police.

The teen girl is the only one of the three in critical condition at this time, police said. The two other kids are expected to be ok and released from Cincinnati Children’s.

>> Multiple children shot in Covington; Suspect at-large <<

Three kids and an adult were injured in the shooting on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison...
Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Hyde Park Kroger worker arrested following shooting outside store
Ebert's Meats in Newport
125-year-old Newport meat market forced to close
Shannon McIntosh
Driver on drugs crashed into pole w/4 kids in SUV, police say

Latest News

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Cincinnati police say a 28-year-old man was shot in Avondale Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to...
Cincinnati police announce new measures to avoid warm-weather spike in violence
Monroe police reveal new details in deadly officer-involved shooting
Butler County prosecutor refutes claims of bias in deadly officer-involved shooting
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain Wildfire 100% contained, number of structures lowered due to duplicate counts