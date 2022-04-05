Teen considered armed & dangerous as suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old are facing charges following Monday’s shooting that sent three teenagers to the hospital.

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges in connection with the shooting, Covington police announced Tuesday. Estes remains at large and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call Detective Brian Powers at 859-292-2375 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information about the investigation.

Taquan Estes (Covington Police Department)

The charges stem from the shooting that injured three juveniles as well as 41-year-old Thomas Brown, who is now facing charges, police explained.

Brown remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is facing the same charges as Estes, according to Covington police.

Brown is expected to be ok. He will be arrested upon his discharge.

Thomas Brown (Covington Police Department)

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday after a large fight near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street.

The three juveniles injured in the shooting were two boys, ages 7 and 11, and a 14-year-old girl, according to police.

The teen girl is the only one of the three in critical condition at this time, police said. The two other kids are expected to be ok and released from Cincinnati Children’s.

>> Multiple children shot in Covington; Suspect at-large <<

Three kids and an adult were injured in the shooting on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.