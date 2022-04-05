Thieves ask 84-year-old woman for help in ploy to steal wallet

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 84-year-old woman is out $1,400 after someone stole her wallet while she shopped at Walmart.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Feb. 13, the woman was shopping at the store on Princeton Road when she was approached by another shopper, Fairfield Township Police wrote on Facebook.

The shopper walked up and asked the 84-year-old woman for help about which soap she should buy, police said.

As the 84-year-old helped the stranger, a second person stole the victim’s wallet from her purse, according to police.

Not much later, more than $1,400 worth of charges were made to the 84-year-old woman’s bank account, the Facebook post reads.

Police shared photos of the suspects and their vehicle, which is thought to have Colorado plates.

On February 13th, 2022, around 1207 hours, Fairfield Township officers took a report at 3201 Princeton Road (Walmart)... Posted by Fairfield Township Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

If you have any information, please call Fairfield Township investigators at 513-887-5841 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.