Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Thieves ask 84-year-old woman for help in ploy to steal wallet

Fairfield Township Police said one suspect asked the 84-year-old for help while a second...
Fairfield Township Police said one suspect asked the 84-year-old for help while a second suspect walked up and stole the victim's wallet from her purse.(Fairfield Township Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 84-year-old woman is out $1,400 after someone stole her wallet while she shopped at Walmart.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Feb. 13, the woman was shopping at the store on Princeton Road when she was approached by another shopper, Fairfield Township Police wrote on Facebook.

The shopper walked up and asked the 84-year-old woman for help about which soap she should buy, police said.

As the 84-year-old helped the stranger, a second person stole the victim’s wallet from her purse, according to police.

Not much later, more than $1,400 worth of charges were made to the 84-year-old woman’s bank account, the Facebook post reads.

Police shared photos of the suspects and their vehicle, which is thought to have Colorado plates.

On February 13th, 2022, around 1207 hours, Fairfield Township officers took a report at 3201 Princeton Road (Walmart)...

Posted by Fairfield Township Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

If you have any information, please call Fairfield Township investigators at 513-887-5841 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison...
Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County
Shannon McIntosh
Driver on drugs crashed into pole w/4 kids in SUV, police say
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Hyde Park Kroger worker arrested following shooting outside store
Ebert's Meats in Newport
125-year-old Newport meat market forced to close

Latest News

Early voting for the May 3 primary is now underway in Ohio despite all the fighting and...
Early voting begins in Ohio for some races
An investigation is underway into the weekend death of a 20-year-old inmate at a state prison...
Coroner investigating death of 20-year-old prison inmate in Warren County
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
1 teen in critical condition following NKY quadruple shooting
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son returns to court