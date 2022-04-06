Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

5 people taken to hospital after Westwood Northern Boulevard crash

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Westwood Northern Boulevard, the Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Westwood Northern Boulevard near Brennan.

Around 5:15 p.m., the department wrote on Twitter that firefighters rescued one person from the crash.

Then a few minutes later, CFD said five people were taken to the hospital.

Westwood Northern reopened around 6:45 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire

Latest News

Police say Thomas Brown (right) touched off a gun fight Monday in Covington when he fired into...
Man charged in shooting of Covington children escalated fist fight with gunfire, police say
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
Mother at ‘breaking point’ after son’s murder in East Price Hill
Rumpke plans to expand landfill in Whitewater Township
Residents push back against Rumpke expansion that would quadruple trash volume
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes transgender athlete bill