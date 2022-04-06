5 people taken to hospital after Westwood Northern Boulevard crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Westwood Northern Boulevard, the Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Westwood Northern Boulevard near Brennan.

Around 5:15 p.m., the department wrote on Twitter that firefighters rescued one person from the crash.

Then a few minutes later, CFD said five people were taken to the hospital.

Our Medic FF’s transported 5 people to local hospitals from this crash. pic.twitter.com/fLRwYYmzQ2 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) April 6, 2022

Westwood Northern reopened around 6:45 p.m.

