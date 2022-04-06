5 people taken to hospital after Westwood Northern Boulevard crash
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Westwood Northern Boulevard, the Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Westwood Northern Boulevard near Brennan.
Around 5:15 p.m., the department wrote on Twitter that firefighters rescued one person from the crash.
Then a few minutes later, CFD said five people were taken to the hospital.
Westwood Northern reopened around 6:45 p.m.
