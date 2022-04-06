Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Biden to speak to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a bag of Cracker Jack before the second game of a baseball doubleheader...
Cracker Jack adds a new face to its roster
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference
Attorney General Merrick Garland discussing charges against a Russian oligarch: "It does not...
DOJ: 'It does not matter how far you sail your yacht'