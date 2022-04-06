Contests
Body cam video shows 18-year-old’s claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie

An 18-year-old claims she got out of a DUI by flirting with the cop, but body cam video showed that wasn't true. (Source: KUSA, Jefferson Co. Sheriff, Reddit)
By Courtney Yuen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KUSA) - An 18-year-old woman claimed she got out of a DUI when a deputy asked her on a date.

The woman’s side of the story went viral on social media, but police body camera footage showed what she claimed isn’t true.

Footage from Jefferson County Deputy Tyler Stahl’s body camera shows what happened last weekend just outside Denver.

The footage shows Stahl introducing himself to the driver and telling her he pulled her over because she was swerving.

“She said she was on her phone. She said that she was upset because her boyfriend broke up with her,” Stahl said. “Throughout my entire interaction, she would start crying and get more choked up the more she was talking about it.”

Stahl ended up letting the 18-year-old off with a warning, saying he didn’t believe she was impaired.

After the woman left the traffic stop, she shared a video on social media that was reposted and got tens of thousands of views (WARNING: Link contains explicit language) claiming she got out of a DUI by lying about getting broken up with. She also said she blew a “3.8″ blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer (0.4 is potentially lethal).

She claimed the officer gave her his phone number and asked her out on a date, and they planned to meet for lunch the next day.

Stahl said he is grateful for the body camera footage because without it, it could have been the 18-year-old’s word against his.

“I believe in transparency, like I said, I love the body cameras,” Stahl said. “It was selfish. I’m just disappointed. I genuinely think that she probably feels bad, and she’s going to have to live with this for a while, and that’s probably consequence enough.”

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

