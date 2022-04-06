Death investigation underway after shots fired, vehicle crash in East Price Hill

Contests
Cincinnati police confirm a death investigation is underway in East Price Hill when someone died after witnesses reported hearing shots fired followed by a vehicle crash at Bassett Road and Fairbanks Avenue.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police confirm a death investigation is underway in East Price Hill when someone died after witnesses reported hearing shots fired followed by a vehicle crash.

It happened at Bassett Road and Fairbanks Avenue in East Price Hill at about 1:40 am Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots just before the black car crashed off the road.

First responders tried but were unable to resuscitate someone inside. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available early Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

