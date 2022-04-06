Dense Fog Advisory for entire Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread heavy fog is blanketing most of the Tri-State with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the entire region until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Watch for hazardous driving conditions as you head out on your morning commute.

Visibility is down to a quarter-mile or less, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Continues until 10am. Take it slow in areas this morning, visibility reduced less than quarter mile in many spots. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/I8FFe1nKKG — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) April 6, 2022

🌫👀 Here’s a look from downtown Cincy. We’re live all morning in the Storm Tracker with a look at what you can expect on your commute. @FOX19



As always, great advice below from our friends at @ODOT_Statewide https://t.co/DG0NSu8vEN pic.twitter.com/5b8I0pZF2m — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) April 6, 2022

Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Temperatures are falling into the 40s before we warm into the 60s this afternoon.

Later, rain and thunderstorm chances will develop after the noon lunch hour.

A few storms could be strong, especially between 12 p.m. and 4 pm.

There is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather southeast of Greater Cincinnati.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures will fall.

There’s even a chance for a wintry mix of snow with rain Friday and Saturday.

Highs will drop again into the upper 40s with morning lows beginning around freezing.

Just to illustrate how sporadic the heavy fog is: Pic on left is I-71 at MLK exit

One on right is a few miles south on I-71 at Gilbert Ave near Hard Rock Casino in downtown Cincy

Big difference in visibility pic.twitter.com/Hewr2lxS1S — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) April 6, 2022

