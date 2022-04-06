Contests
Dense Fog Advisory for entire Tri-State

By Frank Marzullo and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread heavy fog is blanketing most of the Tri-State with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the entire region until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Watch for hazardous driving conditions as you head out on your morning commute.

Visibility is down to a quarter-mile or less, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Temperatures are falling into the 40s before we warm into the 60s this afternoon.

Later, rain and thunderstorm chances will develop after the noon lunch hour.

A few storms could be strong, especially between 12 p.m. and 4 pm.

There is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather southeast of Greater Cincinnati.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures will fall.

There’s even a chance for a wintry mix of snow with rain Friday and Saturday.

Highs will drop again into the upper 40s with morning lows beginning around freezing.

