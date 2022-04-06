Dense Fog Advisory for entire Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread heavy fog is blanketing most of the Tri-State with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the entire region until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Watch for hazardous driving conditions as you head out on your morning commute.
Visibility is down to a quarter-mile or less, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Temperatures are falling into the 40s before we warm into the 60s this afternoon.
Later, rain and thunderstorm chances will develop after the noon lunch hour.
A few storms could be strong, especially between 12 p.m. and 4 pm.
There is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather southeast of Greater Cincinnati.
Once the cold front passes, temperatures will fall.
There’s even a chance for a wintry mix of snow with rain Friday and Saturday.
Highs will drop again into the upper 40s with morning lows beginning around freezing.
You can always stay up to date with the latest weather conditions in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.
Scan the QR code below.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.