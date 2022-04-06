Contests
Downpours, storms possible: Timeline

First Alert Wednesday Forecast
By Frank Marzullo, Ethan Emery and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Now that a dense fog advisory has lifted, our attention turns to heavy downpours expected Wednesday afternoon and evening along with the potential for an isolated thunderstorm.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will develop between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A few storms could be strong. There also is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather for the southeastern portion of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

The high temperature will be 60 but temperatures will fall once a cold front passes through.

There’s even a chance for a wintry mix of snow with rain by Friday and Saturday.

Highs will drop again into the upper 40s with morning lows beginning around freezing.

