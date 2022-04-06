East Price Hill homicide victim identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim killed early Wednesday in an East Price Hill shooting has been identified.

Christian Jones, 28, died after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed on Bassett Road, near the intersection of Elberon Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to the area around 1:30 a.m. and found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots just before the black car crashed.

The 28-year-old died at the scene, police said.

It’s the 23rd homicide of the year in the city, according to CPD’s latest statistics.

Bassett Road was closed all morning while they investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.