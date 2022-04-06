Contests
East Price Hill homicide victim identified

A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday is under investigation by Cincinnati police as a homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim killed early Wednesday in an East Price Hill shooting has been identified.

Christian Jones, 28, died after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed on Bassett Road, near the intersection of Elberon Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to the area around 1:30 a.m. and found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots just before the black car crashed.

The 28-year-old died at the scene, police said.

It’s the 23rd homicide of the year in the city, according to CPD’s latest statistics.

Bassett Road was closed all morning while they investigate.

