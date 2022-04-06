Former Princeton wrestling coach who sexually assaulted students gets probation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former employee with the Princeton City School District who pleaded guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition was sentenced to probation.

Lamont Baldwin was sentenced to five years probation and is labeled as a sex offender.

Baldwin “purposely had sexual contact with a person who was not his spouse at the time, and was less than thirteen years of age” between 2014 and 2018, according to a copy of his indictment.

Baldwin, 55, was employed as a security monitor for the Princeton School District and assigned to the middle and high school from April 15, 1996, until his termination on Nov. 18, 2019.

He also served as a middle school wrestling coach for a short period of time.

Baldwin was charged with sexual assaults on four different male students that occurred both in the school and off school grounds, Hamilt County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

“He had a wrestling office where it happened sometimes. But you are dealing with little boys who are in 5th and 6th grade. I mean you are not dealing with sophisticated - even teenagers are pretty stupid sometimes. These are little kids. These are kids, three out of the four are under 13 years of age. And he was taking advantage of his position of power and sexually assaulting these little kids,” he told FOX19 NOW.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton said Baldwin was immediately placed on administrative leave after students reported the incidents to school officials.

