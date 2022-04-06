Contests
Gov. Beshear vetoes transgender athlete bill

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky.

PREVIOUS: Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear

Supporters said Senate Bill 83 protects girls’ sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it isn’t necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

The House passed SB 83 in a 70 to 23 vote and the Senate sent it to the governor’s desk with a 26 to 9 vote. A simple majority is needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

