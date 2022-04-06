Contests
GRAPHIC: First-hand footage of Covington shooting that hospitalized multiple children

Police say a large fight involving numerous juveniles led to the shooting.
3 children hospitalized after shooting during large fight
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released footage shows the frantic moments Monday as shots rang out in a Covington neighborhood injuring several children, including one critically.

WARNING: FOX19 has blurred and heavily cut the footage, but some viewers will still find it graphic.

FULL STORY | Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges in connection with the shooting. Estes remains at large and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call Detective Brian Powers at 859-292-2375 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information about the investigation.

Taquan Estes
Taquan Estes(Covington Police Department)

