GRAPHIC: First-hand footage of Covington shooting that hospitalized multiple children

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released footage shows the frantic moments Monday as shots rang out in a Covington neighborhood injuring several children, including one critically.

WARNING: FOX19 has blurred and heavily cut the footage, but some viewers will still find it graphic.

FULL STORY | Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges in connection with the shooting. Estes remains at large and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call Detective Brian Powers at 859-292-2375 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information about the investigation.

Taquan Estes (Covington Police Department)

