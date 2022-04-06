Homicide under investigation after shots fired, vehicle crash in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday is under investigation by Cincinnati police as a homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

It’s the 23rd homicide of the year in the city, according to CPD’s latest statistics.

Officers responded to Bassett Road and Fairbanks Avenue in East Price Hill about 1:40 a.m. Bassett Road has been closed all morning while they investigate.

Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots just before the black car crashed.

First responders tried but were unable to resuscitate the man inside and pronounced him dead at the scene.

