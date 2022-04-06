I-275 section reopens after tanker truck crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound I-275 near Kellogg Avenue was closed for an hour Monday following a crash involving a tanker truck, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The department said their hazardous materials firefighters investigated and determined the material leaking from the tanker was a non-hazardous chemical.

I275 UPDATE: Our HazMat FF’s were able to stop a small leak of a non-hazardous chemical from the tanker. We are working with a contractor to unload the rest of the product. We’ll be ready to reopen traffic as soon as we can. @ODOT_Cincinnati @CincyPD — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) April 6, 2022

FINAL UPDATE: Crash cleared. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) April 6, 2022

