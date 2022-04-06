Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

I-275 section reopens after tanker truck crash

HazMat units responded to the scene.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says drivers should use alternate routes.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says drivers should use alternate routes.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound I-275 near Kellogg Avenue was closed for an hour Monday following a crash involving a tanker truck, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The department said their hazardous materials firefighters investigated and determined the material leaking from the tanker was a non-hazardous chemical.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury

Latest News

Police say Thomas Brown (right) touched off a gun fight Monday in Covington when he fired into...
Man charged in shooting of Covington children escalated fist fight with gunfire: Court docs
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
Mother at ‘breaking point’ after son’s murder in East Price Hill
Residents push back against Rumpke expansion that would quadruple trash volume
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes transgender athlete bill