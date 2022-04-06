I-275 section reopens after tanker truck crash
HazMat units responded to the scene.
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound I-275 near Kellogg Avenue was closed for an hour Monday following a crash involving a tanker truck, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The department said their hazardous materials firefighters investigated and determined the material leaking from the tanker was a non-hazardous chemical.
