Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘I see barren fields’: Ukrainian Civil Society leaders discuss wartime agriculture disruptions

Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it means for global food security.
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it...
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it means for global food security.(GRAY DC)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Known as the breadbasket of Europe, Ukraine is one of the top exporters of grain in the world.

The ongoing war is expected to cut trade drastically. Some economists fear the war will disrupt the global food chain, leading to famine in parts of the East and higher domestic commodity costs.

“Ukraine basically exports to a number of countries in North Africa and the Middle East,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who told Gray DC his department is monitoring the situation. “These are developing countries. These are countries that rely a great deal on that wheat supply to be able to feed their people.”

Wheat growers in the U.S are already facing high operating costs and drought conditions. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says it’s unlikely the U.S will be able to fill any gap that might be created by the war.

“Even if America does everything we can to grow more wheat, it’s not going to be enough to replace what comes through the Black Sea right now,” said Marshall.

During a Wednesday press conference, Marshall and fellow GOP Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) discussed the issue with members of the Ukrainian Civil Society.

Ukrainian Military volunteer Maria Berlinska says Russia is using food as a quiet weapon, starving residents into submission and targeting farmland and agriculture infrastructure.

“We have less and less fields, and we have less and less opportunities,” said Berlinska.

During the discussion, she pleaded for additional aid in the form of weapons, sanctions, and international pressure on Russia.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
5 people taken to hospital after Westwood Northern Boulevard crash
Police say Thomas Brown (right) touched off a gun fight Monday in Covington when he fired into...
Man charged in shooting of Covington children escalated fist fight with gunfire, police say
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
Mother at ‘breaking point’ after son’s murder in East Price Hill
Rumpke plans to expand landfill in Whitewater Township
Residents push back against Rumpke expansion that would quadruple trash volume
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes transgender athlete bill