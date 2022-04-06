LaRosa’s helping Freestore Foodbank stock school food pantries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - LaRosa’s Pizzeria is helping food pantries in schools for the next two months through the purchase of Buddy Cards.

Inside the Trojan Market Pantry at North College Hill City Schools, you will find your usual food pantry staples like canned goods, peanut butter and boxed food. But you will also find hygiene products, meat, and cleaning supplies

The pantry opened during the pandemic to serve students grade Pre-K through 12. The need for a food pantry was evident several years ago.

“There were instances where either students were going to the guidance counselor’s office or to their school office and displaying signs of food insecurity at home,” remembers pantry Manager Kimberley Stewart, “Whether they did not have dinner the night before, or breakfast that morning and teachers and the admin were supplementing what they had in their office or their classrooms.”

Stewart recruited some help, and the pantry was born. She says 250 families shop in the pantry each month.

“Sometimes we have students who are too embarrassed to be seen taking food home from the pantry,” explains Stewart. “So, their parent will fill out an electronic grocery list, we will pull the orders and place the items in the backpack and then place the backpack in the student’s locker.”

The food and products are provided by the Freestore Foodbank, local police ‘stuff the cruiser’ events, and churches. This is one of 58 pantries in schools across the Tri-State Freestore Foodbank funds.

From now until June 5, if you buy a Buddy Card at LaRosa’s, $5 from each card will go straight to the Freestore Foodbank to stock these school pantries.

“It’s a very easy way where your family can benefit, and you can support other families in the Tri-State,” explains LaRosa’s VP of Marketing Pete Buscani.

Each Buddy Card gets you a free large cheese pizza when you purchase a large pizza up to 14 times per card. The cards cost $10 each.

“We’re a family pizzeria, we serve families every day,” says Buscani, “And it’s kind of an Italian thing with food. No one should not have enough food.”

“Buddy Cards and LaRosa’s has been a big help to be able to provide that service to families through the purchases of their Buddy Cards,” Steward adds. “So, not only is your family enjoying pizza, but you’re also being able to provide meals for other families who may need it.”

You can purchase a Buddy Card at any LaRosa’s in the Tri-State.

