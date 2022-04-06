Contests
Man scheduled to be executed 44 years after raping, killing college student

Clarence Dixon was convicted 20 years ago of murdering an ASU student and is set to be put to death on May 10. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - A man convicted 20 years ago of murdering an Arizona State University student is scheduled to be executed on May 10.

Arizona’s Family reports Clarence Dixon was sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of ASU student Deana Bowdoin in 2002 after that case went cold.

According to authorities, on Jan. 7, 1978, Bowdoin, a 21-year-old ASU student, was raped, strangled, and stabbed to death in her Tempe apartment.

A Tempe detective reopened the case using DNA profiling. Detectives said they were able to pinpoint Dixon as the suspect, who was already serving a life sentence for a 1986 sexual assault conviction.

In 2002, Dixon was indicted for Bowdoin’s murder, and a jury found him guilty and sentenced him to death.

According to officials, Dixon has 20 days to decide on being injected with a lethal drug or executed in a gas chamber. If he doesn’t choose, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution.

Dixon will be the first execution in Arizona since 2014 when Joseph Rudolph Wood III was executed at Florence State Prison. Wood was convicted of shooting his estranged girlfriend and her father in 1989.

“I promised Arizona voters that people who commit the ultimate crime get the ultimate punishment,” wrote Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a statement. “I will continue to fight every day for justice for victims, their families, and our communities.”

One of Dixon’s attorneys, Jennifer Moreno, released the following statement on her client’s planned execution:

“The state has had nearly a year to demonstrate that it will not be carrying out executions with expired drugs but has failed to do so.” Under these circumstances, the execution of Mr. Dixon — a severely mentally ill, visually disabled, and physically frail member of the Navajo Nation — is unconscionable.”

