Mother at ‘breaking point’ after son’s murder in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 28-year-old was killed early Wednesday while giving someone a ride in East Price Hill.

Christian Jones was shot in his car before crashing on Bassett Road, near the intersection of Elberon Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

His family says Christian was doing a “bootleg,” which is when a person gives another individual a ride in exchange for money.

Officers responded to the area around 1:30 a.m. and found Christian suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots just before the black car crashed.

The 28-year-old died at the scene, police said.

Christian’s family is at a loss over how such a kind and a generous person could be the victim of such a gruesome murder.

“This is just unacceptable,” Dawn Jones, Christian’s mother, said. “I’m not understanding why all this violence and mayhem is happening out in these streets.”

Dawn said her son was never involved in gangs and did not have a criminal history.

With her world shattered, Dawn says it is hard to stay strong, but she will not rest until there is justice.

“Everybody keeps saying be strong, be strong, but I think I’m at my breaking point and I hope they catch whoever did this to my son because you’re going to rot in hell for what you did to my child,” Dawn said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

Call Crimestoppers if you have any information.

