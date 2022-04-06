Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association is considering a proposal that would allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

The proposal, which is one of 14 potential changes that will be voted on by high school principals through the first half of May, is similar to how college athletes are eligible to receive paid endorsements.

If passed, high school student-athletes would be able to sign endorsement agreements with companies that comply with the OHSAA education-based objectives.

Casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco companies would not be permitted to enter into endorsement agreements with high school athletes.

Additionally, the logos, names, or mascots from the OHSAA and the state’s high schools could not be used in the endorsements.

View the 14 referendum issues, including the NIL proposal, below:

Six meetings to discuss the proposals will be held throughout the month, including an April 25 hearing in Cuyahoga Falls.

If approved, the NIL referendum would take effect on May 16.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.