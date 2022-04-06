Contests
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)(AP)
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs has announced his sudden retirement with voting already underway in Ohio’s primary. The six-term congressman from Amish Country Wednesday declared himself a casualty of “the circus” over Ohio’s still-unresolved congressional map. Gibbs exits a primary race in northeast Ohio that, under temporary new maps, would have put him up against Trump-backed Republican Max Miller. Miller was initially recruited to defeat U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a supporter of Trump’s impeachment. Gonzalez has since retired. Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight. Trump congratulated Gibbs on “a wonderful and accomplished career.”

