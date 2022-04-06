Man charged in shooting of Covington children escalated fist fight with gunfire: Court docs

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The adult man arrested Tuesday in the Covington quadruple shooting that injured several children was first to fire, according to Covington police.

The shooting wounded three juveniles ages 11, 14 and 17 as well as 41-year-old Erlanger resident Thomas Brown.

The 14-year-old remains in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

It happened Monday night as a crowd of dozens gathered to watch two teenage girls engage in a fist fight, according to a warrant complaint for Brown’s arrest filed in Kenton County District Court.

Police say Thomas Brown (right) touched off a gun fight Monday in Covington when he fired into the air amid an argument involving several teenagers. (WXIX/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators compiled footage from security cameras and cell phones they claim show Brown was among those gathered at the location.

“The crowd was already disorderly, but quickly becomes violent and tumultuous as far more than five individuals jump into the altercation,” the warrant complaint reads. “Brown is observed in the middle of the crowd producing a handgun and then shooting in the air.”

At that point, according to police, another male suspect with a handgun begins “exchanging gunfire” with Brown.

The warrant complaint continues: “As a result of Brown introducing a handgun to what was, until that point, a fist-fight, three children suffered serious physical injuries from gunshot wounds.”

Brown was shot in the groin during the incident, police say. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and arrested by Cincinnati police upon his discharge.

He faces charges of assault, rioting and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The warrant complaint notes Brown was previously convicted of multiple felonies including drug trafficking within 1,000 yards of a school, complicity to assault and wanton endangerment.

He remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center until his extradition hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday. Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says Brown will have a $1 million bond once he is extradited.

The other suspect wanted by police is 17-year-old Taquan Estes.

Estes turned himself in to Covington police Wednesday. He faces charges of assault, rioting and handgun possession by a minor.

The 17-year-old wanted by Covington police in connection with Monday’s quadruple shooting turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Estes’ family said he decided to turn himself in because it was the best outcome for everyone.

FOX19 NOW obtained video showing the moment shots were fired and people scrambling to get out of harm’s way.

WARNING: FOX19 has blurred and heavily cut the footage, but some viewers will still find it graphic.

