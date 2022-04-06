Residents push back against Rumpke expansion that would quadruple trash volume

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rumpke Waste and Recycling is planning to expand its landfill at its Whitewater Township facility.

The landfill on Bond Road is currently underutilized, according to Rumpke Corporate Communications Manager Molly Yeager.

“Mainly because of the driveway is not ideal for Bond Road, it’s not ideal to send a lot of truck traffic through, so we recently acquired more land adjacent to the landfill that will allow us to build a new entrance of Sand Run Road,” Yeager explained.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency held a public information meeting Wednesday to inform residents in the area and answer any questions. Around 60 people packed into the meeting, including many with concerns about the proposed expansion. Some said they don’t want it at all.

“Who’s going to buy my house knowing there’s a landfill across the street,” said Tim Mara. “The answer is nobody.”

Rumpke now owns 466 more acres along Sand Run Road after a purchase in February 2021. In December, a permit was sent to the Ohio EPA to request a daily increase in waste that will be allowed on the site from 100 tons to 1,500 tons of trash per day.

Yeager says that will probably only amount to around 400 tons of trash per day.

“We’re mainly doing this for... to better utilize the site and to make sure the region continues to have access to cost-effective and environmentally sound disposal options,” she remarked.

But residents like Mara are putting up a fight to prevent the expansion, similar to the resistance Rumpke saw in 2019 when it expanded the landfill in Colerain Township.

“There are all kinds of problems with that Colerain location and no reason to believe that same thing won’t happen in Whitewater Township.. odors, water pollution of the creeks and so on,” Mara said.

Mara added his biggest concern is maintaining the nature preserves in Whitewater Township. He fears runoff from the landfill would pollute the area and says his questions weren’t answered during Wednesday’s meeting.

Yeager responded, ”We take these concerns very seriously, and it’s actually our job to protect human health and the environment. There are safeguards in place at the landfill. How landfills are designed, they’re designed to contain things like water and the trash. Basically it’s like building a giant Tupperware system to house the waste where nothing gets in and nothing gets out, and there’s fail-safes in place in the event if anything should fail, we have the ability to fix it.”

The Ohio EPA is holding another public meeting next week on April 12. Another public meeting will follow, after which the agency will have 60 days to rule on the expansion.

Rumpke says even if the plan is approved, the new site likely wouldn’t be up and running until after 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

