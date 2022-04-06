Roebling Suspension Bridge set to reopen Friday

Contests
Advertisement

Roebling Bridge preparing to reopen after maintenance project
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens to traffic on Friday after being closed for more than a year.

The historic bridge closed in February 2021 for what was said to be a nine-month renovation project to maintain the 155-year-old landmark.

While the bridge will be open to traffic, the restoration project is not finished.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said some of the work cannot be done until warmer temps arrive. The work still needed to be done will cause lane closures, which KYTC says will be announced at a later date.

“It’s amazing that at 155 years old, this beautiful bridge is still a vital connection,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer of the Department of Highways District 6 in Covington. “We know that the businesses and citizens of Covington and Cincinnati are ready for the Roebling to be reopened.”

The $4.5 million restoration project has included masonry work and the repair and replacement of sections of sandstone on the north and south anchorages and towers. Other work has included minor deck and sidewalk repair.

In October 2021, Kentucky transportation officials announced the bridge would be closed for the rest of the year after engineers determined more repairs needed to be made. Then at the end of December, officials delayed the reopening again but set a reopening date of Jan. 24.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

