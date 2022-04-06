Showers and storms Wednesday, big chill late week!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fog is beginning to move out of the tri-state, but there are still some areas of patchy, dense fog that will stick around through 10 a.m. However, we are also tracking rain and thunder later today.

We will look for rain and thunder chances developing after 11 a.m. in eastern Indiana, progressing eastward through the midday and afternoon hours. A few storms could be strong especially between noon and 4pm towards the south and southeast of Cincinnati. Once the cold front passes temperatures will begin to fall but dry weather moves in too by the evening.

There is a small chance for light rain showers Thursday afternoon and an increased chance of rain showers Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop to the 50s Thursday and the 40s Friday.

Saturday is chilly with rain mixed with wet snow in the morning with drier air later in the day -- highs will only be in the low-to-mid 40s!! Sunday will be dry and warmer in the upper 50s. Monday there is a chance for a passing shower but it is warm with highs near 70. Tuesday for Reds Opening Day, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers moving in - if showers hold off until late in the day, we could reach the low 70s but for right now we have upper 60s for highs with rain showers moving in towards the first pitch. Stay tuned as we get closer to the start of professional baseball season in the Queen City and we’ll let you know what to expect first!

